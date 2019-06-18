JUST IN
Mehbooba calls on J-K Guv Satya Pal Malik

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti Tuesday called on Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhawan here.

The former chief minister shared her views about the present political and socio-economic situation in the state with the governor, an official spokesperson said.

"They also discussed various issues relating to the growth and development of the state," the spokesperson said.

