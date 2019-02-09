Balotelli scores again in Marseille's 2-1 victory at Dijon

Mario Balotelli's second goal in three games helped to a 2-1 win at in the on Friday.

The striker, who joined last month from Nice, turned the ball in from close range in the 57th minute after headed on a corner from the right.

Marseille's second straight victory moved the side up to fifth ahead of this weekend's matches, and also took some pressure off following a poor run of results.

While Balotelli was the team's most dangerous player, a handling error from veteran led to Dijon's 18th-minute opener.

Although Mandanda covered his near post to smother defender Fouad Chafik's long-range shot, he did not push the ball away far enough and midfielder followed up to drive it home.

Balotelli leveled before Argentine forward produced a well-taken goal in the 73rd, cleverly cutting inside a defender on the edge of the area and curling the ball into the top corner. On Saturday, is at home to Bordeaux.

