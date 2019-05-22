Bandipora rape case: J-K state legal services authority releases Rs 1L to victim

The State Legal Services Authority Wednesday released Rs 1 lakh as an interim relief to the minor rape victim in north Kashmir's district.

The amount was released under J&K Victim Compensation Scheme, 2013, an said.

"On the recommendations of district legal services authority, Bandipora, State Legal Services Authority (SLSA) today released an amount of Rs 1 lakh as interim relief to the minor victim of Sumbal incident," he said.

