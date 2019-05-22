Sri Lanka court recalls bailed employees of bomber's factory

A Wednesday ordered nine workers of a copper factory owned by a suicide bomber of the terror attack to reappear in the court on May 27 after they were granted

The nine employees, arrested from the factory at Wellampitiya in Colombo suburb on April 22 over the attack, were granted on May 6 by the due to lack of documents and it was alleged that police may have erred by not filing the case under the

While granting bail, the court said the police had failed to mention the offences the suspects were alleged to have committed.

Wednesday ordered the suspects to reappear on May 27.

The order came after the Sri Lankan authorities launched a probe into any lapses on the part of the police which led to the of the nine workers.

The copper factory where the nine suspects were working was owned by Mohamed Ibrahim Insaf Ahmed, the suicide bomber at the Cinnamon Grand Hotel, one of the three attacked on April 21.

It was suspected that bombs used in the attack had been packed at the copper factory.

Police say they have arrested over 80 suspects in connection with the attacks.

Nine suicide bombers carried out a series of devastating blasts that tore through three churches and as many on Sunday, killing more than 250 people and injuring 500 others.

The terror group claimed the attacks, but the government blamed the local Islamist extremist group (NTJ) for the Ester Sunday bombings.

has agreed to set up a select committee to probe the attack.

The government has come under wide spread criticism for its alleged failure to act to prevent the attack despite the availability of prior intelligence.

had appointed a three-member panel to report on the responsibility of the security establishment.

He has already fired the and sent the then on compulsory leave.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)