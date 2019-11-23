JUST IN
Bangladesh 7/2 in second innings, trail by 234 runs

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

Bangladesh were 7/2 in their second innings of the Day/Night Test against India here on Saturday.

At the tea on the second day, the embattled visitors were trailing by 234 runs with eight wickets remaining at the Eden Gardens.

India declared their first innings at 347/9 to take a lead of 241 after bowling out Bangladesh for 106.

Brief Score:

Bangladesh: 106 all out in 30.3 overs and 7/2 in 5 overs


India 1st Innings: 347 for 9 in 89.4 overs (Virat Kohli 136; Al-Amin Hossain 3/85, Ebadat Hossain 3/91).

First Published: Sat, November 23 2019. 18:05 IST

