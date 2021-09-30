Bank of India raises Rs 1,800 cr via Basel-III-compliant bonds

-
State-owned Bank of India on Thursday said it has raised Rs 1,800 crore by issuing Basel-III-compliant bonds.
The bank raised Rs 1,800-crore Basel-III-compliant tier-II bonds on September 29 on a private placement basis, it said in a statement.
The 10-year tenure bonds with a 5-year call option had a base issue size of Rs 1,000 crore and carries a coupon rate of 7.14 per cent.
The issue was oversubscribed by two times, said the lender.
"Bank has also successfully concluded the QIP issue of Rs 2,550 crore during August 2021, and with this issuance of QIP (qualified institutional placement), the Government of India stake in the bank has reduced to 81.41 per cent from 90.34 per cent earlier," it said.
Earlier, Bank of India had raised Rs 1,352 crore of Basel-III compliant additional tier-I bonds on a private placement basis.
Adequate capital buffer will facilitate better management of asset erosion, if any, and growth in the loan book through better risk appetite in a real sector undergoing revival, it said further.
