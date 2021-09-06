Goa records 67 new coronavirus cases, 2 deaths, 80 recoveries

-
Goa's coronavirus caseload went up by 67 and reached 1,74,486 on Monday, while 80 patients recovered from the infection, a health department official said.
The death toll rose to 3,210 as two more patients succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours, he said.
The number of recovered cases in the state increased to 1,70,391 after 80 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, the official said. Goa now has 885 active cases, the official said. "With 3,954 new coronavirus tests, the total number of tests conducted in the state so far has gone up to 12,40,754, he added.
Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,74,486, new cases 67, death toll 3210, discharged 1,70,391, active cases 885, samples tested till date 12,40,754.
