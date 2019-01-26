Banwarilal Purohit leads Republic Day celebrations in TN

Governor Banwarilal Purohit led the 70th Republic Day celebrations in Tamil Nadu Saturday, hoisting the national flag at Marina here to mark the occasion.
Purohit took the salute and led the proceedings, including the parade by Army and Navy contingents.
The celebrations were attended by Chief Minister K Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and a host of other people, including state Ministers, MPs, MLAs and government officials.
Cultural shows depicting India's diversity were presented by college students and artistes, while the state government showcased its schemes and projects covering various departments by way of floats.
The Chief Minister gave away various awards to policemen and private individuals for various achievements.
Meanwhile, Republic Day was also celebrated across the state.
