JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Delhi tableau showcases Mahatma Gandhi's 720-day stay in Birla House

Tripura guv calls for cordial relations with Bangladesh
Business Standard

Banwarilal Purohit leads Republic Day celebrations in TN

Press Trust of India  |  Chennai 

Governor Banwarilal Purohit led the 70th Republic Day celebrations in Tamil Nadu Saturday, hoisting the national flag at Marina here to mark the occasion.

Purohit took the salute and led the proceedings, including the parade by Army and Navy contingents.

The celebrations were attended by Chief Minister K Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and a host of other people, including state Ministers, MPs, MLAs and government officials.

Cultural shows depicting India's diversity were presented by college students and artistes, while the state government showcased its schemes and projects covering various departments by way of floats.

The Chief Minister gave away various awards to policemen and private individuals for various achievements.

Meanwhile, Republic Day was also celebrated across the state.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, January 26 2019. 12:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements