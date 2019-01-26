Pondy LT Guv unfurls tricolour on R-Day, presents awards

-
-
Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bediunfurled the tricolour here Saturday, marking the jubilant celebrations of the 70th Republic Day.
Chief Minister V Narayanasamy and his cabinet colleagues, Deputy Speaker V P Sivakolundhu, Chairman of National Commission for Safai Karamcharis Manhar Valjibhai Zala, DGP S Sundari Nanda, Chief Secretary Ashwani Kumar, officials and freedom fighters were among those who witnessed the celebration.
Earlier, Bedi inspected a guard of honour presented by Puducherry police and distributed medals to the police personnel for extraordinary service.
She handed over commendation certificates to police officers who had shown outstanding ability in maintaining law and order, crime detection, traffic management and in intelligence collection.
The LT Governor took salute at the march past by various contingents of Police, Home Guards, Fire Service personnel, school children and volunteers of Scouts and Guides, NCC and NSS on the occasion.
Tableaux presentation by government departments highlighting implementation of schemes and cultural programmes by school children added to the lustre of the celebration.
The President's medal for meritorious service was handed to Sub Inspector of Police (Odiansalai division) Narayanasamy.
Meanwhile in a message released on the occasion, Bedi said the government was "keen to ensure good governance and a people centric administration through greater transparency and accountability.
Noting that the government had made efforts to fulfil the aspirations of the people, she said, "a legitimate partnership between the government and the people alone can contribute for the growth of the country."
The Lt Governor called upon the people to continue their support to make Puducherry a 'model state.'
Later, Narayanasamy unfurled the tricolour later on the premises of the Legislative Assembly.
