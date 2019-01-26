Facets of Mahatma Gandhi's life depicted in 22 tableaux take centre stage at Rajpath

Various facets of Mahatma Gandhi's life journey were displayed by the 22 tableaux that rolled down the during the 70th Parade to mark the 150th birth

While 16 tableaux were from states and Union Territories, six were from various central ministries and departments -- agriculture, power, drinking water and sanitation, Indian Railways, CISF and CPWD.

The Uttarakhand tableau featured Kausani's Anasakti Ashram where had stayed in 1929. The tableau showed Gandhi writing his book 'Anasakti Yoga' at the ashram in the backdrop of mountains and deodar trees.

The tableau of had "commemorating the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi" as its theme, with Gandhi at the Kashi Vidyapith.

"Gandhi's ray of hope our composite culture" was Jammu and Kashmir's tableau theme this year. The tableau showcased Gandhi along with his charkha and ethnic diversity of the Valley.

"Peace Within"-themed Arunachal Pradesh's tableau shows a tribal Monpa placing flowers at Gandhi's feet. It also shows the dancing Monpa tribe stressing on peace and cleanliness.

The tableau showcased a theme of " and Delhi" and displayed his association with the national capital and the Birla House which is now known as Gandhi Smriti.

The tableau of depicted two phases in Mahatma Gandhi's life -- his stay in Kolkata during India's Independence and association with Rabindranath Tagore.

The Railways Ministry, whose tableau made a come back at the parade after three years, depicted the "transformation of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi to Mahatma Gandhi" and highlighted the yet-to-be-launched bullet train and Train 18.

The tableau highlighted the incident in 1893, when the young Mohandas was thrown out of a "European only" compartment at Pietermaritzburg railway station in which acted as a catalyst for him to practice ''Satyagrah''.

The front portion of tableau showcased a steam engine on whose top was perched a bust of which is similar to the bust installed in June 2018 at the Pietermaritzburg railway

Incidentally, South African was the chief guest at the parade. He became the second South African to be invited to the event as the chief guest. Former South African was the chief guest for the prestigious event in 1995.

The theme for Andaman and Nicobar's tableau was "Role of Gandhiji on inmates of in Andaman". The tableau showcased the effect that Mahatma Gandhi had amongst the inmates of the historic jail.

with the "historical Dandi March" theme depicted the great movement which shook the foundation of the by lifting a handful of salt.

Similarly, the theme for tableau was the "Gandhiji and the Belagavi session", whereas the theme for was the movement.

The theme for Goa's tableau was "Unity in Diversity", while for it was "empowerment rural economy in Gandhian Way".

The tableau of will have "transformation of dress code of Mahatma Gandhi" as theme.

While the tableau had "Jallianwala Bagh" theme, had "agricultural and environmental non-violence" theme.

The (CPWD) tableau showcased the non-violent struggle by Gandhi, which led to freedom of The tableau was crafted in natural flowers. The front part of the tableau showed Gandhi, the middle part showed his non-violent followers while the rear portion depicted the message given by him for world peace and unity.

The tableau by the represented the flagship scheme "Saubhagya" with the front portion showing Gandhi's Talisman of serving poorest and weakest sections of society as the inspiration behind the Saubhagya scheme.

The four-year old journey of the "Swachh Bharat Mission" was demonstrated by the with the front part of the tableau paying a tribute to Gandhi, who was the first champion of sanitation in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)