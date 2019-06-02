Barring a few exceptions, UP proved harsh for many parties' chiefs

The 2019 elections proved specially unkind to chiefs of various political parties, barring the and the SP, in

The losers in the state in the 2019 poll included not merely from Amethi, but also the Raj Babbar, who lost to BJP's Rajkumar Chahar in Moradabad.

Babbar was fielded from Moradabad instead of in an apparent bid to make his fight easier. Yet he lost to Chahar by a huge margin of 4,95,065 votes.

The sole seat that the was able to retain was that of its former Sonia Gandhi's

Amongst the high-profile party chiefs who got a drubbing included Ajit Singh, who lost to BJP's in Muzaffarnagar. Balyan has since been inducted in Union ministry.

Ajit Singh's son too was humbled in Baghpat by BJP's Satya Pal Singh.

Another loser among various parties' chiefs included Bahujan Samaj president R S Kushwaha, who contested as an SP-BSP-RLD coalition candidate from Salempur, but lost to Ravinder of the by 1,12,477 votes.

BSP supreme had not contest the elections this time.

The sole exception to the non-BJP, non-NDA party chiefs winning the 2019 polls was president Akhilesh Yadav, who managed to win from Azamgarh with a margin of 2,59,874 votes.

Besides, the SP chief, BJP's state unit president was among the rare winners among various party's chiefs. He won for the second time from Chandauli parliamentary constituency.

Yet another exception was Anupriya Singh Patel, the of ally (Soneylal), who won from Mirjapur.

