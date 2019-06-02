JUST IN
French national held with satphone at IGI airport

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

A French national was Sunday apprehended by the CISF at the Delhi airport for allegedly carrying a satellite phone, which is banned under the law, in his luggage, a senior official said.

Pierre L Bouihol was intercepted during frisking at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) at about 3 am as he was about to take a flight to Leh in Jammu and Kashmir, he said.

The man was handed over to the Delhi Police by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) as carrying a satellite phone is banned under law, the official said.

The communication gadget is allowed only for defence and other authorised category of people, he added.

