BJP, Cong united against UP alliance: Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Thursday accused the BJP and the Congress of fighting the Lok Sabha elections together against her party's alliance with Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) in Uttar Pradesh.
Addressing the media, she also said that the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were "cut from the same cloth".
"Both the parties (Congress and BJP) are internally united and contesting the elections here together. The Congress leaders are saying that they will not let the SP-BSP candidate win, even if a BJP candidate wins," she said.
Reminding the reporters of last year's incident when Congress President Rahul Gandhi hugged Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament, she said: "We all saw how Rahul hugged the PM in Parliament, both of them are evidently in collusion."
She also urged people to vote for the alliance candidate, instead of the Congress, to "ensure that the BJP's defeat is certain."
--IANS
