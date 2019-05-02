BJP, Cong united against UP alliance: Mayawati

(BSP) on Thursday accused the BJP and the of fighting the Lok Sabha elections together against her party's alliance with (SP) and the (RLD) in

Addressing the media, she also said that the and the were "cut from the same cloth".

"Both the parties ( and BJP) are internally united and contesting the elections here together. The Congress leaders are saying that they will not let the SP-BSP candidate win, even if a BJP candidate wins," she said.

Reminding the reporters of last year's incident when Congress hugged in Parliament, she said: "We all saw how Rahul hugged the PM in Parliament, both of them are evidently in collusion."

She also urged people to vote for the alliance candidate, instead of the Congress, to "ensure that the BJP's defeat is certain."

