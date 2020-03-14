JUST IN
Coronavirus: BCCI puts on hold all its remaining domestic tournaments

The junior women's tournaments, put on hold until further notice, include the Under-19 One-Day knockout, Under-19 T20 League, Super League and knockout among others

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Saurashtra, Ranji Trophy final
Saurashtra bowler Chirag Jani celebrates after taking wicket of Bengal batsman Manoj Tiwary during the Ranji Trophy final match against Bengal, in Rajkot, on Wednesday. File Photo: PTI

The BCCI on Saturday put on hold all its remaining domestic tournaments, including the blue riband Irani Cup match between Rest of India and Ranji Trophy champions Saurashtra, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement signed by BCCI secretary Jay Shah, the Board said prominent tournaments that stand postponed are the Irani Cup, Vizzy Trophy, Senior Women's One-Day Knockout and the Senior Women's One-Day Challenger, among others.
 

The junior women's tournaments, put on hold until further notice, include the Under-19 One-Day knockout, Under-19 T20 League, Super League and knockout, Under-19 T20 Challenger Trophy, Under-23 knockout and Under-23 One-Day Challenger.
