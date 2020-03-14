Curtailed IPL is one among 7 options discussed at owners' meeting: Report

The on Saturday discussed the option of conducting a curtailed Indian Premier League with the eight franchise owners in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic that has led to the event being suspended by a fortnight.

The on Friday suspended the from March 29 to April 15 and also called off the ODI series against South Africa.

"There were six to seven options discussed during the meeting between team owners and including a curtailed IPL," a BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity after the meeting here.

In India, there have been two deaths and more than 80 positive COVID-19 cases, resulting in a government directive to shut the fans out of sporting events to avoid large gatherings.

The source also confirmed that shifting the tournament abroad was not discussed at all in the meeting.

COVID-19 has resulted in more than 5,000 deaths globally.

Kings XI Punjab co-owner Ness Wadia said: "BCCI, and (official broadcaster) Star (Sports) are clear that we are not looking at financial loss.