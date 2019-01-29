Beating Retreat ceremony, Pariksha Pe Charcha slow traffic in Lutyens' Delhi

Traffic restrictions for Beating Retreat ceremony and Pariksha Pe Charcha event at caused widespread delays for commuters in Lutyens' on Tuesday.

Angry travellers took to to vent their ire. "Long traffic jam towards Karnal Bypass," a commuter tweeted.

Traffic was also affected on the Kalindi Kunj stretch in southeast

"Due to Pariksha Pe charcha event at Talkatora Stadium, many roads in Lyutens' were affected. Many roads were choc-a bloc and autos were refusing to ply on the roads around the stadium," said Tina Panor, a

was also reported congested and commuters had to bear long delays.

"I usually cover in 10 minutes but on Tuesday, it took me 35 minutes to cover the stretch to reach my office in central Delhi," said Rahul Bahl, a

Movement of vehicles on parts of Rafi Marg, Raisina Road, Krishna Menon Marg, 'C' Hexagon and Dara Shikoh Road was restricted due to Beating Retreat Ceremony.

Further, traffic was obstructed on the carriageway from UP Border towards Maharani Bagh due to the breakdown of a DTC Bus at Maharani Bagh, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)