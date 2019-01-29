George Fernandes exemplified simplicity&honesty in life; AP CM

: N Chandrababu Tuesday condoled the death of former Defence Minister and said the latter exemplified simplicity and honesty in life.

In a statement, he said Fernandes was the best parliamentarian elected to the Lok Sabha for nine terms.

"Fernandes was one of those who built the trade union movement in the country. He effectively echoed the working class' voice in Parliament.He also bravely fought the Emergency," the said.

As in the first non- government at the Centre and later as Defence and Railways Ministers in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, Fernandes rendered exemplary services, he added.

