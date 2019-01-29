UP Cabinet approves construction of Ganga Expressway

-
ALSO READ
PNB launches special card for Kumbh Mela
Prayagraj: Administration modernises lost and found facility for Kumbh
At Rs 4,200 crore, this year's Kumbh Mela costliest ever
Reliance Jio introduces 'Kumbh JioPhone' app for pilgrims
Ensure sewage, other wastes are not discharged in Ganga after Dec 15: UP CM
-
In a historic Cabinet meeting during the ongoing Kumbh Mela, the Uttar Pradesh government Tuesday approved the construction of the Ganga Expressway for better connectivity of Allahabad with western districts of the state.
The chief minister, who presided over the meeting, told reporters that the Cabinet gave its approval for the construction of the 600 km expressway, which will be the longest expressway in the world.
It will start from Meerut and touch Amroha, Bulandshahr, Badaun, Shahjahanpur ,Farrukhabad, Hardoi, Kannauj, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Pratapgarh before reaching Allahabad, he said.
This expressway will require 6,556 hectares of land and it will be access-controlled and four-lane expandable to six lanes, Adityanath said, adding the estimated cost of this project will be around R 36,000 crores.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU