T20 Mumbai: Sobo Supersonics make it to final

Sobo Supersonics dished out a clinical show as they defeated Tigers Western Suburb by 26 runs in the second semi final of the T20 league here Saturday.

They will now play North Panthers in the summit clash at the

Opting to bat first, Sobo Supersonics rode on a blistering hundred by (110 off 60 balls) to pile up a massive 217/4 on the board and then restricted Tigers to 191/9.

For Tigers, struck a valiant unbeaten 68 in 37 balls.

The asking rate climbed and the Tigers, after losing half their side, were always playing the catch up game and eventually fell way short of the target.

Earlier, Bista and his opening partner (93 off 51 balls) laid the foundation of the mammoth total as they conjured up a 196 run stand for the first wicket. Bista hammered nine fours and five sixes, while Tank's explosive knock was studded with seven fours and five sixes.

The duo took a listless Aakash Tigers attack to the cleaners and all their bowlers, including (0- 37), had an off day in the field.

Brief Scores: Sobo Supersonics 217/4 ( 110, 93; 2-30) won against Aakash Tigers Mumbai Western Suburb 191/9 ( 68 not out, Aakarshit Gomel 43, Dhurmil Matkar 5-32) by 26 runs.

