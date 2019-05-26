JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

EC yet to receive tally of mandatory matching of paper trail machine slips

Zimbabwe allows bow-and-arrow hunting for buffalo
Business Standard

Britain's Emily Beecham wins best actress at Cannes film festival

AFP  |  Cannes(France) 

British actress Emily Beecham won the best actress award at the Cannes film festival on Saturday.

The 35-year-old is the star of psychological chiller "Little Joe" in which she plays a scientist working on a flower whose smell can make people euphoric.

The actress -- the star of the martial arts television series "Into the Badland" -- joked that she was in such a hurry to rush back to Cannes for the awards ceremony that she forgot her toothbrush.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, May 26 2019. 00:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements