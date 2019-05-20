JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

It's up to government to take a call on Huawei issue: Trai

Specialty chem market to grow at 12-13 pc CAGR over next five years: Report
Business Standard

Bengal Chamber in pact with IAICC

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

The Bengal Chamber signed a pact on Monday with Indian American International Chamber of Commerce (IAICC) to offer trade and advisory services to small businesses in India and US.

"The Bengal Chamber will collaborate in facilitating B2B connects between American businesses and the Indian counterparts from the east and the Northeast," Bengal Chamber director general Subhodip Ghosh said.

IAICC chairman and CEO K V Kumar said a plan was afoot to build a B2B platform which will help small business to tap the global market.

On Generalised System of Preferences (GSP), Kumar said, "I feel lobbying by India is not enough and should rake up to strengthen its case."

GSP is the largest and oldest US trade preference programme and is designed to promote economic development by allowing duty-free entry for thousands of products from designated beneficiary countries.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, May 20 2019. 18:41 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements