Bengal Chamber in pact with IAICC

The Bengal Chamber signed a pact on Monday with Indian American International Chamber of Commerce (IAICC) to offer trade and to small businesses in and US.

"The Bengal Chamber will collaborate in facilitating B2B connects between American businesses and the Indian counterparts from the east and the Northeast," Bengal Chamber said.

IAICC K V Kumar said a plan was afoot to build a B2B platform which will help small to tap the global market.

On Generalised System of Preferences (GSP), Kumar said, "I feel lobbying by is not enough and should rake up to strengthen its case."



GSP is the largest and oldest US trade preference programme and is designed to promote economic development by allowing duty-free entry for thousands of products from designated beneficiary countries.

