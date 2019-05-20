Doctors at the Hindu Rao hospital go on an indefinite strike over non-payment of salaries

The resident doctors of the went on an indefinite strike on Monday over non-payment of their salaries.

The strike paralysed services at the hospital operated by (NDMC).

The striking doctors alleged that they tried to run a parallel OPD for the patients but the hospital authorities prevented them from doing so.

Protesting delayed payment of their three months salaries, the doctors said that the hospital should be handed over to the Central government, if the local government and municipal corporations are unable to run it properly.

"Its not just a question of three months salaries, we are facing this recurring problem. The and NDMC should give up this hospital if they can not even ensure regular payment of staff.

"We need a permanent solution of the problem and the authorities should hand over the hospital to the if they can not run it properly," said Rahul Chaudhary, of hospital's

A senior NDMC said that the salaries of resident doctors were delayed because the funds were not released by on time.

"We have learnt that the government may release the funds entitled to the NDMC today itself. As soon as it happens, the salaries will be paid," said the

The striking doctors also complained about poor facilities like non-availability of potable water and residential facilities for them.

Chaudhary said that a petition regarding the resident doctors' salaries was filed in the The case is scheduled to be heard on Tuesday.

A senior of said,"We are hopeful that the doctors will get their salary in a couple of days."



He added that the problem of accommodation will also be resolved with two new hostels coming up in the next two months.

"The Emergency department is working without any issue and patient care is our primary objective," the official said.

The facilities at outdoor patients' department (OPD) and wards of the 1,200 bed hospital were affected partially due to the strike, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)