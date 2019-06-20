Bengal Cong infighting out in open, several leaders skip rally

The infighting in the Bengal came to the fore on Thursday, as several prominent members of the skipped a protest march called by senior in the wake of alleged deterioration in the law and order situation.

The of Opposition in the assembly led the march from Esplanade area in central Kolkata to city police headquarters Lalbazar, seeking an end to political clashes in the state and alleged attack on party workers.

State Somen Mitra, and senior were among those who were conspicuous by their absence at the rally.

According to sources in the party, the protest march was organised without the permission of the state leadership.

"The march had nothing to do with the state Had it been called by us, we would have surely participated in the rally," said a senior Congress leader.

Reacting to the allegation, Mannan said "those keen on fighting the TMC misrule participated in today's rally".

Meanwhile, a scuffle broke out between party workers and the police personnel during the march, following which some of the agitators were detained.

"The jostling protesters, who were stopped by the police at Waterloo street in the city, clashed with some personnel. Several of them have been detained," a police officer said.

