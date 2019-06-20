Section 144 imposed in West Bengal's Bhatpara after clashes

Authorities on Thursday imposed Section 144 in and areas of North 24 district, following clashes between two groups that left one dead and three injured.

"Some anti-socials and criminals have been active in Outside elements have now joined them, disrupting peace in the area. RAF personnel have been deployed," Home Secretary said.

The government has taken a serious note of the situation in certain areas under the Barrackpore Police Commissionerate, including Bhatpara, which has witnessed a series of clashes since May 19, when bypoll was held in the Assembly constituency.

ADG South Bengal has been given particular charge of the Barrackpore Commissionerate, the said.

DG Virendra has also been asked to rush to Bhatpara, Bandyopadhyay added.

According to reports, bombs were hurled and several rounds of bullets fired in the air by the members of the two warring groups near the newly-constructed Police Station, which was inaugurated by the earlier in the day.

The deceased has been identified as Rambabu Shaw, while the details of those injured in the incident were yet to be ascertained, a said.

