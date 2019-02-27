Cong gives ultimatum to CPI(M) to take a call on seat sharing

Miffed with CPI(M), the Wednesday said there will be no seat sharing with the CPI(M) by compromising party's dignity and gave an ultimatum to the to take a call on the tie-up by this Sunday.

The convened a meeting of its state election committee, which was chaired by in-charge of Bengal Gaurav Gogoi, to decide on election strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

sources who spoke to on condition of anonymity, said it has been decided that chairman of the state co-ordination committee Pradip Bhattacharya and of Opposition in Assembly Abdul Mannan will speak to CPI(M) on the issue of the seat sharing and the matter should to sorted out by March 3.

"We can't wait till eternity for CPI(M). They have our list of seats. Now it is for them to take a call on the matter on what they want. We will not compromise with our dignity for the sake of seat sharing. We have our list of 42 candidates prepared," a senior leader, who was present in the meeting, told

The apart from Raiganj and Murshidabad seats, is keen on fighting in at least 15 other constituencies which includes Purulia.

Represented by the CPI(M), Raiganj and Murshidabad are the only two Lok Sabha seats that the Left has in West Bengal, its erstwhile stronghold. These two places, however, are known as pocket borough of the Congress.

The Purulia Lok Sabha seat is presently with the TMC.

Raiganj, which was a pocket borough of Congress stalwart Dasmunshi, went to CPI(M)'s in 2014. He defeated Priya Ranjan's wife and Congress nominee by less than 2,000 votes.

Murshidabad was bagged by Badarroza Khan of CPI(M), who defeated Congress' by about 18,000 votes. Hossain had triumphed on this seat in 2009, trouncing CPI(M)'s Anisur Rahman.

constituent is not ready to share the Purulia seat with Congress, as they have been fighting from that constituency for the last several decades.

"Apart from these three seats we want to contest at least 15 other seats. But the CPI(M) is ready to give us only 12. So if CPI(M) doesn't agree it is better to fight alone rather than compromising with our dignity," another senior state Congress said.

