Bengal government harbouring anti-nationals: VHP leader

Jain accused the government in on Thursday of harbouring anti-national elements and wondered whether being a nationalist was a crime in the state.

The of the (VHP) alleged that under the (TMC) rule, Bengal had become a safe haven for jihadis, Rohingya migrants and anti-national elements, while Hindus were facing persecution.

"The government is giving protection to anti-nationals and attacking those who are patriots. If we wave the national flag and raise slogans in favour of Mother India, is it a crime in Bengal?," he asked.

Claiming that VHP workers were being arrested by the police in the state, Jain said, "We do not need permission from the government to wave the national flag, it is our constitutional right."



Commenting on Wednesday's attack on an anti-war march taken out by a human rights organisation in the city, he said, "What do you except a patriot to do when you see some people are supporting terrorists and "



"The entire country wants revenge against the perpetrators of terror attacks on our jawans. When the country is united, some people are taking out rallies, saying they want peace. So, what will the common people do? They will attack those anti-nationals," the said.

The rights body -- -- had alleged that the BJP, the VHP and the RSS were behind the attack. The charge has been denied by all the three organisations.

condemned the attack and asked the police to take action.

TMC dismissed Jain's allegations as baseless and said outfits like the VHP were trying to trigger communal polarisation in the state ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

Jain announced a number of programmes the VHP would take up in in the months to come, including during Shivratri on March 6.

"On Shivratri, the VHP cadre will throng various Shiva temples across the country and offer water to the deity with a prayer for a in Ayodhya," he said.

The criticised opposition leaders for opposing a at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh, saying these "leaders of the mahagathbandhan (the proposed grand alliance of opposition parties) want to create hurdles in the path of the as they want to use it for political purpose. For us, it is a matter of faith".

