Bengali writer Atin Bandyopadhyay passes away

Sahitya Akademi award winning Bengali writer Atin Bandyopadhyay died of brain stroke at a city hospital on Saturday, family sources said.
Bandyopadhyay, who was 85, was born in Dhaka in then undivided Bengal and had taken up various jobs as a sailor, school teacher, factory manager, journalist to finally became a writer.
Bandyopadhyay, who left behind two sons, had suffered serious head injuries after a fall a couple of days back and was kept under ventilation at the private hospital, his family said.
Bandyopadhyay was a widower. He breathed his last at at around 3.40 pm on Saturday.
Winner of 2001 Sahitya Akademi award for his compilation of short stories 'Panchashati Galpo', Bandyopadhyay had also penned popular fictions like 'Nilkantha Pakhir Khonje', 'Aloukik Jaljaan', 'Nil Timi', 'Ekti Jaler Rekha' in his illustrious career spanning over decades.
He had also received the Bankim Puraskar (1998) for 'Dui Bharatbarsho'.
