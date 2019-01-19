Location of next summit with Kim chosen, says Trump

US said Saturday that the location has been decided for his next summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un, around the end of February.

"We picked a country," Trump told reporters, without giving more details.

A source earlier told AFP that "logistical preparations" were under way to host the encounter, most likely in the capital or coastal city of

The on Friday confirmed that the second Trump-Kim meeting would occur next month, following a rare visit to by a senior North Korean general.

Chol, a right-hand man to the North Korean strongman, met Trump at the on Friday for an unusually long 90 minutes as the countries seek a denuclearization accord that could ease decades of hostility.

On Saturday, Trump said a "lot of progress" has been made on the issue.

and Trump first met in June in Singapore, where they signed a vaguely worded document in which Kim pledged to work toward the "denuclearization of the " Progress stalled soon afterward as and -- which has 28,500 troops stationed in South -- disagree over what that means.

The expects to give up its nuclear arsenal, doggedly built by the Kim dynasty despite sanctions and

Kim, whose family has brutally ruled North for three generations, is seeking guarantees of the regime's survival as well as relief from biting UN sanctions.

Analysts say that a second summit has to make tangible progress on the issue of Pyongyang's nuclear weapons if it is to avoid being dismissed as "reality TV.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)