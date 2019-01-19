2 rly men suspended for failing to close level crossing gate

The East Coast Railway (ECoR) Saturday suspended two of its staff for failing to close a gate while an express train was passing near

The railway authorities placed and under suspension following an inquiry.

After the incident came to light, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Khurda Road, Braj ordered setting up of a committee to inquire into the matter.

The gate near Matiapada in district was left open at around 7.25 am on Saturday when Puri-Haita Tapaswini Express chugged through the stretch.

However, preliminary findings of the senior officer-level committee found negligence on the part of the and his assistant, said.

The inquiry also concluded that there was no problem with the gate signal.

