Bengaluru among 10 APAC cities attracting most foreign investments: Report

Bengaluru entered the list of top 10 cities that attracted maximum cross-border investments in (APAC) for the first time as it receiving over $1.6 billion last fiscal, according to property

was among the top five preferred markets in with the launch of the (REIT) and the resulting improved market transparency, the said in its Investor Intention Survey 2019.

The first REIT by Embassy Group and was launched in in March this year, which raised Rs 4,750 crore. It is expected to catalyse investments in the country, said.

"Bengaluru featured as the first Indian city in the list of preferred investment destination on the basis of its growing reputation across the globe as the home base to several international corporates," said Anshuman Magazine, Chairman and CEO, India, South East Asia, and Africa,

The city with a significant talent base and world-class infrastructure offers several investment grade options in office, retail as well as residential segments, he added.

On the overall positioning of the Indian real estate market in APAC, Magazine said a stronger interest was seen in office properties. Industrial and logistics, multi-family, hotels and retail were other preferred sectors of investment in

There is significant scope for investment in India, and the rising consumption and growing demand in the logistics sector, particularly, would continue to stimulate investors to seek opportunities in this market, he added.

Bengaluru is considered as one of the fastest growing cities in with the presence of important players from the areas of information technology, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, and other sectors.

In 2017-18, the total real estate investment in Bengaluru was almost USD 800 million, this investment more than doubled annually in 2018-19.