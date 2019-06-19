JUST IN
Business Standard

RBI fines HDFC Bank Rs 1 crore for non-compliance of KYC norms

The RBI said it had received a reference from Customs authorities regarding submission of forged bill of entries by certain importers to the bank for remittance of foreign currency

Anup Roy  |  Mumbai 

HDFC Bank
HDFC Bank | Photo: Shutterstock

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has fined HDFC Bank Rs 1 crore for non-compliance with the central bank’s norms on ‘know your customer (KYC)/anti-money laundering (AML)’ and ‘reporting of frauds’.

“This action is based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the bank with its customers,” the RBI said in a statement on its website.

Elaborating on the background, the RBI said it had received a reference from Customs authorities regarding submission of forged bill of entries by certain importers to the bank for remittance of foreign currency.

“Examination in this regard revealed violations of RBI directions on ‘KYC/AML norms’ and on reporting of frauds based on which a notice was issued to the bank advising it to show cause as to why monetary penalty should not be imposed for non-compliance with the aforesaid directions,” the statement said.

The fine was imposed after hearing from the bank, as RBI thought imposition of penalty was warranted.
First Published: Wed, June 19 2019. 02:01 IST

