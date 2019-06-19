RBI fines HDFC Bank Rs 1 crore for non-compliance of KYC norms

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has fined Rs 1 crore for non-compliance with the central bank’s norms on ‘know your customer (KYC)/anti-money laundering (AML)’ and ‘reporting of frauds’.

“This action is based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the bank with its customers,” the said in a statement on its website.

Elaborating on the background, the said it had received a reference from Customs authorities regarding submission of forged bill of entries by certain importers to the bank for remittance of

“Examination in this regard revealed violations of directions on ‘KYC/AML norms’ and on reporting of frauds based on which a notice was issued to the bank advising it to show cause as to why monetary penalty should not be imposed for non-compliance with the aforesaid directions,” the statement said.

The fine was imposed after hearing from the bank, as RBI thought imposition of penalty was warranted.