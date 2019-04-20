Reit is excellent opportunity for investors, but with complex tax incidence

Real estate is one of the vital sectors of the Indian economy. It's the second largest employer in the country if you consider its four cornerstones - housing, retail, hospitality and commercial spaces.

The sector is expected to be a $650 billion sector, and its share in India’s gross domestic product (GDP) is projected to double from the current 7 per cent by 2040. Real estate investment trust (Reit), therefore, is an excellent opportunity for investors who want to get a slice of the growing realty pie. Reits allow good income from high-end properties Reit is an ...