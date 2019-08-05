Berger Paints India net profit up 31.7% to Rs 176.41 crore in Q1

India Ltd on Monday reported a 31.76 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 176.41 crore for the first quarter ended June 2019.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 133.88 crore in the April-June quarter a year ago, said in a BSE filing.

Its revenue from operations during the quarter rose 15.93 per cent to Rs 1,738.41 crore from Rs 1,499.44 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Berger Paints' total expenses rose 13.28 per cent to Rs 1,467.48 crore from Rs 1,295.38 crore in the year-ago period.

Meanwhile, in a separate filing, the company informed that it is "considering investment opportunities in Russia to complement its exisiting operations."



"However, no decision has yet been taken in this regard," the company said.

Shares of India on Monday settled at Rs 333.65 apiece on the BSE, down 0.28 per cent from previous close.

