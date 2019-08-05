E-commerce giants halt operations for at least 72 hours in Kashmir

Wary of the uncertainty around the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, online marketplaces and e-commerce giants have decided to halt operations for at least 72 hours. Sources said the e-commerce firms had been contemplating the decision over the past couple of days, but a call was finally taken after was revoked on Monday.

“Our operations are temporarily closed in Jammu & Kashmir. Safety is of utmost importance and we encourage our partners and associates to follow the advisory issued by the government, and prioritise their safety,” Amazon India said in a statement.

Companies said a decision on the next step would be taken over the next few days. “The deliveries for J&K have been put on hold. We will resume operations in the region as soon as the situation on the ground permits,” Snapdeal spokesperson said.