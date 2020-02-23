Bernie Sanders solidifies front-runner status, set to sweep Nevada caucus

-
US Senator Bernie Sanders on Saturday was projected to win the crucial Nevada caucus, boosting his chances of being the front runner for the Democratic presidential nominee.
Multiple American media outlets declared Sanders as the winner of the Nevada Caucus for the Democratic Party's presidential primary.
The senator from Vermont had 54 per cent of the county delegates available when several national news networks, including Fox news and MSNBC, called the race with only four per cent of precincts reporting.
Our multiracial, multigenerational movement is not only going to win in Nevada. It is going to sweep this country.— Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) February 23, 2020
When last reports came in, Sanders had garnered more than half of the votes, with former vice president Joe Biden trailing with less than 18 per cent.
Sanders, 78, had won the New Hampshire primary last week and was in a virtual tie with underdog Pete Buttigieg in Iowa. Trump congratulated Sanders in a tweet.
"Looks like Crazy Bernie is doing well in the Great State of Nevada. Biden and the rest look weak, and no way Mini Mike can restart his campaign after the worst debate performance in the history of Presidential debates," the president tweeted.
Looks like Crazy Bernie is doing well in the Great State of Nevada. Biden & the rest look weak, & no way Mini Mike can restart his campaign after the worst debate performance in the history of Presidential Debates. Congratulations Bernie, & don’t let them take it away from you!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 22, 2020
"Congratulations Bernie, and don't let them take it away from you!" Trump tweeted.
"We did it! We won the Nevada caucus, and we won BIG!" said Faiz Shakir, the campaign manager for Sanders.
"This win is our win, in large part because of the record number of donations and volunteer enthusiasm for Bernie in the state," he said.
