US elections: Trump attacks oppn after fresh claims of Russian interference

-
ALSO READ
Will release report on my financial holdings before 2020 elections: Trump
Donald trump's impeachment acquittal grants more power to US presidency
Trump will turn up global drama in his quest for a headline-grabbing win
Facebook exempts political speech from fact-checking ahead of 2020 US polls
Trump impeachment: House Judiciary Committee begins marathon 2 day session
-
President Donald Trump on Friday dismissed reported warnings by US intelligence that Russia is meddling in this year's elections as a "hoax" planted by his Democratic rivals.
"Another misinformation campaign is being launched by Democrats in Congress saying that Russia prefers me to any of the Do Nothing Democrat candidates who still have been unable to, after two weeks, count their votes in Iowa," Trump wrote on Twitter.
Another misinformation campaign is being launched by Democrats in Congress saying that Russia prefers me to any of the Do Nothing Democrat candidates who still have been unable to, after two weeks, count their votes in Iowa. Hoax number 7!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 21, 2020
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU