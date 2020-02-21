JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Politics

Notes from China: Dealing with a virus with patience, fortitude and humour

China car sales slump 92% in first two weeks of Feb on coronavirus threat
Business Standard

US elections: Trump attacks oppn after fresh claims of Russian interference

US intelligence warned that Russia is meddling in this year's elections

AFP | PTI  |  Washington 

President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Phoenix. Photo: AP/PTI
President Donald Trump | Photo: AP/PTI

President Donald Trump on Friday dismissed reported warnings by US intelligence that Russia is meddling in this year's elections as a "hoax" planted by his Democratic rivals.

"Another misinformation campaign is being launched by Democrats in Congress saying that Russia prefers me to any of the Do Nothing Democrat candidates who still have been unable to, after two weeks, count their votes in Iowa," Trump wrote on Twitter.
 

 

 
First Published: Fri, February 21 2020. 22:36 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU