BharatPe ropes in Salman Khan as brand ambassador

Merchant service and UPI payments app Monday said it has roped in as its brand

The company is on an aggressive growth spree and will be launching a with shortly, it said in a release.

The new brand campaign with will be focused towards educating merchants and users about UPI payments along with driving adoption of app for all their business needs, it added.

The will also partner with the for outdoor campaigns, radio, and in-app education initiatives, the statement said.

" is positioned as the business utility app for small and medium businesses. The brand's synergy with brand lies in the manner that we both are determined to serve Bharat, the real India," BharatPe said.

Khan is a universally loved and respected superstar whose body of work always cuts across with the audience, he added.

"We are privileged to have him as the face of BharatPe to take the financial inclusion to small businesses, who need it the most," he said.

Co-founded by Grover and in 2018, BharatPe offers merchants a single interface for all UPI apps like Paytm, PhonePe, Pay, BHIM, Mobikwik, Freecharge and others.

BharatPe has raised three financing rounds worth USD 17.5 million till date from investors like Insight Partners, and

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)