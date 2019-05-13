Defence deals were ATM for Cong: Modi

on Monday accused the previous governments of using defence deals as an automated machine (ATM) for the party.

Addressing a rally in Himachal Pradesh's district, said: " was dependent on foreign countries for 70 per cent needs of the defence forces during the previous governments. It had been deliberately done as defence deals were for the "



" had an 150-year-long experience of defence production when it became independent in 1947, whereas had no such experience at that time," said. "But now, has become an exporter of defence production, whereas we are an importer because of the bad policies of earlier Congress governments."



The said the had tried to reverse it during the past five years, claiming that the defence production had been increased by 80 per cent.

Pointing out to Congress Sam Pitroda's remarks on the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, he said: "If you ask any question to the 'namdaar' (dynast) family, they say 'hua to hua' (whatever happened, has happened)."



Modi accused the (UPA) dispensation of delaying the purchase of bullet-proof jackets for six years, which, he said, endangered the lives of the soldiers.

The urged first-time voters to vote for ensuring development of the country in the 21st century. He claimed that had the UPA government maintained the growth rate achieved during former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's term, then it would have been much higher now.

On Ayushman Bharat, Modi said the number of beneficiaries from the health protection scheme was more than the total population of USA, and "As many as 50 crore Indians are provided free medical facilities up to Rs 5 lakh per annum under Ayushman Yojana," he said.

He also praised for "exemplary implementation" of the PM-Kisan scheme.

Modi recalled the days when he was in charge of the state for the BJP, saying he used to stroll on the in and take 'chana' (chickpea) from vendors.

falls in the Shimla parliamentary constituency, where the BJP has fielded Suresh Kashyap, while Solan MLA Dhani is contesting on a Congress ticket.

The four seats of the state goes to polls in the last phase of the Lok Sabha election on Sunday.

