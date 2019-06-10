BHEL bags orders worth Rs 520 cr to set up power plants in Maharashtra, Gujarat

State-run (BHEL) Monday said it has won three orders worth Rs 520 crore for setting up solar photovoltaic (SPV) power plants with a combined capacity of 135 mega watt (MW) in Maharashtra and Gujarat.

"Cumulatively valued at Rs 520 crore, the orders have been secured from Maharashtra State Power Generation Company, (MAHAGENCO), (GSECL) and and Chemicals, (GNFC)," said in a statement.

said the order received from MAHAGENCO envisages setting up a 50 at Kaudgaon, Maharashtra. The GSECL order envisages setting up a 75 at Dhuvaran, Gujarat.

The company has also received an order from GNFC for setting up 10 in Gujarat.

Shares of were trading 0.44 per cent higher at Rs 68.55 apiece on BSE.

