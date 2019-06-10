Jaypee Infratech insolvency: NCLAT says banks can vote against NBCC proposal

Law Appellate (NCLAT) on Monday clarified that lenders can vote against the proposal to acquire debt-ridden Infratech and directed for completion of the ongoing voting process.

Lenders consortium, led by IDBI Bank, had approached NCLAT seeking permission to vote against bid. The voting process started on May 31, and will conclude Monday (June 10). As many as 13 banks and 23,000 homebuyers have voting rights.

A three member bench headed by Justice S J Mukhopadhaya has directed the Resolution Professional of Infratech to report about the outcome of the voting to it.

The appellate also clarified that while declaring the results, votes of the absentees would not be counted in the total voting percentage.

"As the voting is going on, we are not inclined to pass any orders. We make it clear that if any financial creditor remains absent from voting, their voting percentage would not be counted," the Appellate said.

NCLAT also clarified that financial institutions/lenders can vote against the proposal.

"We have not said don't vote against We have said CoC (Committee of Creditors) may not file final report, if it is rejected," it said.

The was hearing a batch of applications filed by banks seeking permission to vote against NBCC approval.

In 2017, Infratech went into insolvency process after Law Tribunal (NCLT) admitted an application by an IDBI Bank-led consortium seeking revival of the realty firm.

In the first round of insolvency proceedings conducted last year, the Rs 7,350-crore bid of Lakshdeep, part of Suraksha Group, was rejected by lenders.

Later in October 2018, IRP (interim Resolution Professional) started the second round of bidding process to revive on the NCLT's direction and the process is still ongoing.

