BHEL commissions 5 units of Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project in Telangana

State-owned BHEL on Monday said it has commissioned five pumping units of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (LIS) Package 8, in Telangana.

In the project, water shall be lifted from Ragampet village near Kakatiya canal to feed Mid Manair reservoir and will be used for irrigation and water supply in nearby areas.

The pump for each unit is designed to lift 89.14 cumecs (cubic metres per second) of water by 120.98 metres, a BHEL statement said.

The project is developed by the Telangana government.

BHEL's scope in the project comprises complete electrical and mechanical works including design, manufacture, supply and supervision of erection and commissioning of 7 sets of vertical pump-motor sets along with associated auxiliaries.

In Telangana, BHEL has so far commissioned 35 pump-motor sets of various ratings cumulatively aggregating to 1,796 MW. In addition, BHEL is executing another 30 pump-motor sets totalling 4,082 MW for various projects like Kaleshwaram LIS Package 6,8,10 & 11 and Palamuru Rangareddy LIS Package 5 & 8.

