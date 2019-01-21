A day before Narendra Modi's visit to his constituency to inaugurate the Bharatiya Pravasi Diwas-2019, a Monday sat on a hunger strike to press for his demand of a separate AIIMS outside the varsity campus.

Monday said in a tweet that the extends its support to Om Shankar's demand of a separate AIIMS in

Shankar said he was on a hunger strike to press for his long-pending demand for a separate AIIMS here, which needs to be built on outskirts of the city.

Meanwhile, workers too joined Shankar, who sat on the strike outside the BHU's entrance gates near Singhdwar.

has been upgraded to an AIIMS-like institution but the has been demanding a separate AIIMS saying that the varsity hospital was already crowded with patients from neighbouring states as well as

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)