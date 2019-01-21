Woman arrested in suspected honour killing case in Gaya

Police on Monday arrested a woman in connection with a suspected case of honour killing of a 16-year-old girl in Bihar's district.

The mutilated body of the girl was found on January 6 in Patwa Toli area of the district, after she went missing from her home in late December last year, police said.

Senior of Police said the woman was produced before a local court here, which remanded her in judicial custody.

Two persons, including the girl's father, have been so far been arrested in the case, he said.

The SSP said that the woman has admitted to having an illicit relation with a friend of the girl's father -- who has also been arrested -- and dumping the minor's body in collusion with him after killing her.

Further investigation into the killing is underway, Mishra added.

