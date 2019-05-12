Bhullar finishes T-25 at British Masters

once again played fairly solid for two-under 70 in the final round, ending Tied-25th at the British Masters, his second best finish of the season, here Sunday.

He totalled seven-under 281 as he sunk in four birdies and two bogeys from 11th to 18th.

While he did not drop a bogey on first as he had done first three days, he did drop a bogey on a Par-5 at 11th, but birdied the Par-5s at second and fifth and parred 17th.

The 23-year-old Swede (70), winless as a pro, played excellent on the final day and held his nerves over the final few holes, as overnight leader, (71) showed chinks in his armour in the final stages.

Wallce, defending champion Pepperell and McIntyre were tied for second, while who had a double on Par-5 second was fifth.

First round leader (68) and (67) were tied sixth and tournament host, (73) was Tied-eighth with seven others.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)