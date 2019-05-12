72.32 per cent turnout in repoll in 168 polling stations

An estimated 72.32 per cent of the 1,41,251 voters exercised their franchise in the repolling held in 168 polling stations of West Lok Sabha constituency on Sunday, an said.

Fifteen companies of Central Armed Police Forces were deployed during the repoll, the said.

"Repolling passed off peacefully with 72.32 per cent voter turnout. The percentage can increase slightly after final computations," (CEO), Sriram Taranikanti told reporters.

The Returning Officer, said "Cameras were installed for videography both inside and outside polling stations. We also engaged additional videographers to record all events during the elections. Section 144 was clamped outside polling stations and there were patrolling by the security forces."



(DIG) Arindam Nath said there were stray incidents of intimidation.

"We had reports of intimidation from Kasba and Chelikhola areas in district and from Totabari in district. One was apprehended for intimidation from Kasba," Nath said.

The opposition CPI(M) and alleged that the intimidation and attacks were reported during the repoll.

"Intimidation and attacks occurred in various places. We are compiling reports of violence", vice president, said.

CPI(M) state Secretary, said, "The repolling was not peaceful at all. The ruling sponsored hooligans attacked our cadres in different parts of the constituency."



Dr claimed that some polling agents of the party were attacked by the supporters of CPI(M) at Bishalgarh.

"CPI(M) cadre attacked our party supporters and tried to blame it on This is the habit of CPI(M)," Sinha told reporters.

Polling was held in West seat on April 11 in the first phase but the opposition CPI(M) and the had demanded repoll in the entire constituency, alleging large-scale rigging by the BJP.

The Election Commission, however, ordered repoll in 168 out of the 1,679 polling stations of West Tripura seat.

Following allegations of rigging in West Tripura, the EC had postponed voting in East Tripura, the other Lok Sabha seat in the state, to the third phase on April 23 from April 18, saying the prevailing there is not conducive for holding free and fair poll.

Special Election Observer had come here late last month and examined footages recorded in webcams in the booths of West Tripura and other documents. He later submitted his report to the EC.

