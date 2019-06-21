Bhullar lands hole in one at BMW International to win 194,000 euro car

India's landed himself a brand new coupe worth euros 194,000 as he aced the 17th hole in the second round of the International Friday.

Bhullar, who shot 3-under 69 to lie tied sixth after the first day, started from the 10th and then shot a hole-in-one on the 17th hole.

Indian women golfers Tvesa Malik and Diksha Dagar have also got hole in ones on the ladies this season, but with this car as a prize Bhullar has landed a real big one.

He turned in 3-under at which point he was six under for the tournament. However he then bogeyed three in a row from first to third and came down to even for the day and three-under for the tournament.

Meanwhile, SSP Chawrasia carded four-under 68 after his first round 73 to comfortably make the cut at three-under 141.

Shiv Kapur with 77-73 missed the cut.

shot seven-under 65 after a first round 70 to get to nine-under 135 and lead the tournament.

In the first round also, Bhullar had landed an eagle enroute to three-under 69 and was the best among the three Indians at the International Open as play was suspended following inclement weather with threat of lightning as two hours and 54 minutes of play was lost.

Of the other two Indians in the field, Chawrasia shot one-over 73 and Kapur carded five-over 77.

Bhullar, who is 77th in the Race to and is trying to get into Top-60 for the Tour Championships, birdied sixth and seventh and then landed an eagle on par-5 before dropping a bogey on Par-4 14th.

delighted the home fans with a bogey free 67 that left him just one shot off the lead before play was suspended.

An elite field had gathered at Golfclub Mnchen Eichenried and two time took big crowd with him as he moved to five-under, just one shot behind

When play ended nobody was able to get past Pavan's 66 and 33 players yet to complete their first rounds.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)