Governor, CM lead Yoga Day celebrations in UP

The fifth International Day of was observed across on Friday, with and attending the main programme in the state capital.

The main programme was held at the Raj Bhawan. Deputy was also present on this occasion.

UP said International Day functions have been organised across the state and in almost all districts.

State ministers joined the functions in their respective districts.

Speaking on the occasion, said, "We have seen the minute aspect of yoga, and today on the occasion of International Day, the entire world is seeing the 'viraat' (huge) size of yoga."



He thanked for giving yoga a global recognition and identity.

Adityanath in a tweet said, "Yoga is a special gift to the entire world from India, and today it has assumed the shape of a global movement. The aim of the International Yoga Day is to expand the ambit of benefit of Yoga across the world, and spread awareness about it."



The UP also penned a blog in Sanskrit, and tweeted about it.

He also showered accolades on the for taking India's ancient tradition to common man and to the global level.

"Yoga is a powerful means of getting connected with self. It not only helps to get rid of diseases, but also helps in spiritual enhancement," Adityanath said.

Later in Gorakhpur, he attended the culmination of a yoga workshop in temple.

The was celebrated with great enthusiasm across the seven states of the Army's Central Command Zone.

The theme for the Yoga Day celebration this year was 'Yoga for Heart Care'.

In Lucknow Cantonment, under the aegis of Headquarters Central Command, Yoga sessions were organised at 11 Gorkha Rifles Regimental Centre, Medical Corps Centre & College and Surya Khel Parisar which witnessed participation of around 2000 personnel and their families.

All the 'asanas' were practised under trained instructors.

The has incorporated yoga into its daily routine for soldiers even in the most hostile weather conditions for mental and physical wellbeing, a Defence PRO said.

People from different walks of life participated in the International Yoga Day event at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Amethi.

In Aligarh, of lauded efforts of in showcasing the ancient Indian science of yoga at the international stage.

Addressing the participants of a yoga event in Aligarh, the VC said that Modi succeeded in drawing attention of the world to India's rich heritage of contribution in the the field of human wellness.

Mansoor said, "Yoga can become an instrument for ushering world peace because it not only trains the human body, but also induces a sense of calmness among its practitioners.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)