Arvind Kejriwal meets PM, invites him to visit 'mohalla clinics', schools in Delhi

Friday met and invited him to visit ' and schools' in while asserting that he would examine the possibility of integrating the Centre's Ayushman Bharat programme with his government's health scheme in the national capital.

Kejriwal, who has been a vocal critic of Modi, also assured the of full cooperation, changing his stand less than a month after the BJP registered a thumping victory in the Lok Sabha elections.

Since the came to power in 2015, there have been several confrontations between the Centre and Kejriwal. The national convener, his ministers and party leaders have often accused the of creating hurdles for the AAP-led government.

The meeting in Parliament House was the first since the results were announced on May 23.

"Assured full cooperation of Del (Delhi) govt. (government) To develop Delhi, capital city of India, it is imp that Del govt n (and) Centre work together (sic)," Kejriwal said in a tweet.

"Ayushman Bharat was briefly discussed. Informed Hon'ble PM that Govt's Delhi Health scheme is much bigger and wider in scope. However, assured him to examine if Ayushman Bharat scheme cud also be integrated into our scheme (sic)," the Delhi CM said in a series of tweets.

Kejriwal's assurance to the Centre is being seen as a shift in his stand over the implementation of the central government's in Delhi.

Earlier this month, the Delhi CM had said that the government's was "ten times bigger and comprehensive" than the

too had said that the Ayushman Bharat scheme would not be implemented in the national capital.

Under the 'Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri (AB-PMJAY)', the government aims to provide health protection cover to 50 crore poor people. So far, about 26 lakh poor patients have benefitted from the scheme by availing treatment in hospitals.

According to Kejriwal, he also invited the to visit 'mohalla clinics' and government schools in Delhi.

Kejriwal further sought the Centre's support in executing the Delhi government's ambitious project of setting up a plant to store Yamuna water during monsoon season.

"Del govt plans to store yamuna water during rainy season. One season's water sufficient to meet one year's Delhi's water needs. Requested Centre's support (sic)," he tweeted.

Kejriwal said since Delhi faces an acute water shortage, particularly in summer months, the project will ensure water stored during a single monsoon season will fulfil the city's water requirements for the next two years.

The project has been recommended by several expert groups, including a study by the (IIT) Delhi.

