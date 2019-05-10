Bhullar makes cut, Wallace leads at British Masters

played a brilliant second nine in the second round to make the cut comfortably while the other two Indians -- and SSP Chawrasia are set to exit from the British Masters.

Bhullar, even par on first day, shot 68 after being even through 10 holes. He had four birdies in last eight holes and is now four-under through two rounds and was tied 29th though the position could change as more complete the second round.

With the cut likely at two-under, Sharma's 72-79 left him way short and Chawrasia (72 and 4-over through 14) was also sure to miss out.

Meanwhile, the Hillside Club resonated to some amazing play from Wallace (65-67) had a bogey free through 36 holes to set the target at 12-under.

He leads by one shot over fellow Englishman (68-65) and Swede Niklas Lemke (69-64).

Three players, (66 and 4-under through 11), Macus Kinhult (65 and 3-under through 9) and first round leader, (63 and 1-under through 9) were all at 10-under.

Starting at 10th place, Bhullar had three birdies and three bogeys on second day during the front nine.

Braving tough weather, Bhullar found things going his way with four birdies in eight holes to be four-under 140. Bhullar also had to endure a 72-minute stoppage break before the 18th, which he birdied on resumption.

Bhullar, who has only missed one cut (in China) in nine starts in 2019, said: "The weather has been really tough, but one expects it sometime in Europe, more so in UK. I have been striking the ball really good and it is just a question of getting the scoring going. Yesterday, I struggled on the greens but today I putted well. That was a big difference."



On the stoppage before the 18th, he said: "I tried not to think too much on that. The stoppage did not bother me as I was on the 18th but it felt good to birdie that. Coming back, I had four birdies in last eight. Hopefully, I can carry that momentum forward."



Sharma, whose score erroneously showed seven-under before being corrected to seven-over, said: "I three-putted for a bogey on first and from there on I was trying to catch up. Nothing really worked for me today.

