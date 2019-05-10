Inaugural edition of world's first women's cricket magazine 'CRICZONE' hits stands

The inaugural issue of world's first exclusive women's magazine 'Criczone' was released here with Indian featuring as the cover story.

Top international cricketers like Mithali Raj, Harmanpreet Kaur, Smiriti alomg with overseas players like Danielle Wyatt, attended the event which is held on the sidelines of the inaugural women's T20 challenge.

Saba Karim, GM ( Operations) said that the T20 Challenge tournament has been a learning curve for the apex body in country.

"It has been a learning curve for BCCI in many ways. We have come to know about the talent pool available in country and many more such things. We are pondering over how to take women's cricket forward. The possibility of full-fledged women's IPL too is open and the number of teams and the modalities have to be still worked on," Karim said.

The publisher of the magazine, Yash Lahoti, said: "For us publishing Women's Criczone Magazine has been a natural progression.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)